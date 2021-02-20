Bihar Board Class 10 Social Science Paper Leaked, Re-Exam On March 8

The Bihar Board Class 10 Social Science paper was leaked on Friday, February 19. Following the leak, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the examination held in the first shift and announced that it will reconduct the exam for the candidates who appeared in the first shift. The re-examination will be held on March 8.

As many as 8,46,504 students appeared in the first shift of the Class 10 board examination.

The incident came to light when the Bihar Board was informed about a photo of the question paper of the first shift exam being circulated on WhatsApp just before the commencement of the exam.

The decision was taken after it was verified that a question paper of the same was leaked before the commencement exam in Bihar’s Jamui district.

The BSEB said in a statement issued late on Friday evening that it was found in the investigation that the question paper was leaked through WhatsApp by a contractual staff of the Jhajha branch of the State Bank of India (SBI). An FIR regarding the paper leak has been lodged. The police have arrested a contractual employee named Vikas Kumar who allegedly opened the reserved question paper and sent its photo on WhatsApp. Police have also arrested two employees of the SBI Bank - Shashikant Chaudhary and Ajit Kumar who were found involved in the paper leak incident.

The Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2021 commenced on Wednesday onwards at various examination centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 1.68 million candidates have registered to appear for the BSEB Class 10 exam in the state. The enrolment of boys this year is 8,46,663 while 8,37,803 girl students have registered, as per BSEB.