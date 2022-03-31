  • Home
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Today At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Matric Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB Class 10 or Matric result at 1 PM on March 31. Check matric result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 7:47 am IST

Check Bihar Board matric 10th result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB Matric Result 2022: The Bihar Board 10th result 2022 will be declared on Thursday, March 31. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB Class 10 or Matric results at 1 pm today. Once released, the Bihar Board Matric result 2022 will be available on the official websites-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com. Candidates who appeared in the BSEB Bihar 10th board exams 2022 can access the matric score cards by using their roll code and roll number.

"The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the matric, class 10 exam result at 1 pm on March 31, 2022. State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the matric result in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand Kishor," BSEB said in a tweet.

A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam touched at 78.17 per cent compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in BSEB 10th result. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance.

Bihar Board 10th result BSEB matric result

