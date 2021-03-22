- Home
- Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Here’s What Students Should Know
Bihar Board Class 10 result is expected to be announced soon. The Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2021 commenced on February 17 and continued till March 8 at designated examination centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not announced the Class 10 result date though it is expected to be released on the official website soon.
This year, a total of 16.8 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the BSEB Class 10 exam in the state of which 8,46,663 are boys and 8,37,803 girl students, as per BSEB.
Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2021: Important Points For Candidates
The Bihar Board Class 10 result will be available on the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebbihar.com.
The official website is likely to slow down immediately after the result is declared due to heavy traffic load. Candidates are advised to stay calm and check the official site after some time.
BSEB is yet to announce the Class 10 result date.
Over 16 lakh candidates have appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 exam this year.
The examinations were held while adhering to the guidelines and standard operating procedures issued by the Centre.
The Bihar Board Class 10 Social Science paper was leaked on February 19. Following the leak, BSEB had cancelled the exam held in the first shift and reconducted the exam on March 8.
Bihar Board Class 10 answer key for objective type questions has been released on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The board is expected to declare the BSEB matric result via a video press conference and then release it on the official site.
BSEB can also announce the result on the official Twitter account first. Candidates are advised to keep checking the Twitter account of BSEB regularly.
To download Bihar Board Class 10 result, candidates need their roll numbers to login to the website.
In 2020, Bihar Board had released the Class 10 results on May 26.
Himanshu Raj has topped the Bihar Board class 10 exam in 2020 with 96.20 per cent marks.
In 2019, Bihar Board Class 10 result was announced on April 6.
Sawan Raj Bharti topped matric exams with 97.2% marks in 2019.
After the declaration of the Bihar board Class 10 result, the admission process will begin for Class 11, 12 in schools affiliated to Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).