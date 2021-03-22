BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 result soon

Bihar Board Class 10 result is expected to be announced soon. The Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2021 commenced on February 17 and continued till March 8 at designated examination centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not announced the Class 10 result date though it is expected to be released on the official website soon.

This year, a total of 16.8 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the BSEB Class 10 exam in the state of which 8,46,663 are boys and 8,37,803 girl students, as per BSEB.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2021: Important Points For Candidates