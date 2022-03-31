BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Details On Compartment Exam, Registration Date

BSEB Class 10 compartment exam registration from April 2

The Bihar board Class 10th result declared today has seen an overall pass percentage of 79.88 per cent. The Bihar School Examination (BSEB) will allow the students who were unable to obtain the minimum pass marks in the Bihar Matric exam result will be able to appear for the compartment exams. As many as 4,326 students -- 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls, have been placed in the compartment category. The registration for the BSEB Class 10 compartment exams will start from April 2 to April 6. BSEB Matric Result LIVE

Forms of students for BSEB Class 10 compartment exam will have to be filled by the principals of respective schools on the official website -- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Students will be allowed to register for a maximum of two papers excluding English for Bihar Class 10th compartment exams. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.

Also students unsatisfied with the results can apply for scrutiny of the Bihar board Class 10 answer sheets. The application dates of Bihar board Class 10 scrutiny is April 2 to April 8.

According to the release shared by BSEB, a total of 16,11,019 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. This year, 79.88 per cent students have passed Class 10 exams in Bihar.

This year, as many as 4,24, 857 students have obtained first division, while 5,10,411 students have obtained second division, and 3,47,637 students have got third division.

The Bihar board has also issued helpline numbers for the applicants in cases they find difficulty in submitting the Class 10 Matric compartment exam forms in online mode and paying the application fees. These are -- 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.