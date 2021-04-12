BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Begins Today

BSEB Class 10 compartmental exam registrations will begin today

The registration for Bihar board Class 10 compartmental exam will begin from today, April 12. The Bihar School Examination (BSEB) will allow the students who were unable to obtain the minimum pass marks in the recently-announced Bihar Matric exam result will be able to appear for the compartmental exams. The registration window for the BSEB Class 10 compartmental exams will remain open till April 16. Forms of students for BSEB Class 10 compartmental exam are to be filled by the principals of respective schools on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students will be allowed to register for a maximum of two papers excluding English for Bihar Class 10th compartmental exams. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.

Also for students who expected better marks in Class 10 Matric exam results Bihar board can apply for scrutiny of the marks obtained in the subjects. Students can apply for scrutiny of Class 10 matric result at the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board will close the application window for Class 10th BSEB scrutiny on April 17.

BSEB declared the Class 10 results on April 5. According to the release shared by BSEB, a total of 16,54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. This year, 78.17 per cent students have passed Class 10 exams in Bihar.

The Bihar board has also issued helpline numbers for the applicants in cases they find difficulty in submitting the Class 10 Matric compartmental exam forms in online mode and paying the application fees. These are -- 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.