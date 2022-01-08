BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's How To Download

The matric exam will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5 pm under COVID-19 safety protocols.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for Class 10 board exams 2022. It must be noted that the admit card has been released for practical exams only, and not for final exams. The candidates who are going to appear in the BSEB Matric examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the official notice issued by the BSEB, the class 10 practical exams will be held between January 20 to 22, and the theoretical exams will be held from February 17 to 24.

BSEB Bihar Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com Click on the admit card link Login with your credentials Download the admit card, carefully read the instructions and take a printout for future reference.

