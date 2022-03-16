Bihar Board To Declare BSEB 12th Result 2022 Today; Websites, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB Class 12 results 2022 will be released on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.

BSEB Bihar 12th Result 2022: The BSEB Intermediate or Class 12 result 2022 will be declared today, March 16. The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the BSEB Class 12 results 2022 on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in at 3 pm. To access the Bihar Board 12th result, candidates will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth. Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14. While the Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to February 24.

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14. While the Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to February 24.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

BSEB Bihar 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on 'Bihar Board Inter Result 2022' link.

Enter the roll number, date of birth and click on submit.

The BSEB 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance.