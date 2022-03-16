BSEB Inter Result 2022: 13.5 Lakh Candidates Await Bihar Board Class 12 Result

Image credit: shutterstock.com BSEB inter 12th result will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: A total of 13.5 lakh candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board (BSEB) intermediate exam are anxiously waiting for their class 12 result to be declared on Wednesday, March 16. Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the intermediate, or Class 12, result at 3 PM today. BSEB chairman Anand Kishore, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary will be present on this occasion. Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE

Once released, the students can check the intermediate exam result on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board 12th result.

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14. In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers.

Meanwhile, the students who remain unsuccessful in intermediate exam can apply for rechecking and scrutiny of answer booklets of the Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Students who are not satisfied with the 12th result can also apply for the rechecking and scrutiny of marks obtained. Students can apply for obtaining the scanned copies of BSEB 12th answer booklets and OMR sheets.

Last year, the intermediate result was announced on March 26. The pass percentage touched at 78.04 per cent, a total of 80.57 per cent female students cleared the intermediate, class 12 exam successfully, while that of boys- 75.71 per cent.