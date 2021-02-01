BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Last Minute Tips, Instructions For Students

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Physics, Political Science Papers Today
BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin Class 12 or Intermediate Science, Commerce and Vocational exams today, February 1, 2021, following COVID-19 guidelines.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Intermediate or Class 12 board exams of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin today, February 1, 2021. The exams are being held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. On the first day, Science students will appear for the Physics paper during the first shift. During the second shift, exams will be held for Political Science and Hindi (old and new pattern). Admit cards for Class 12 final exams had been released on the official website –seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar board 12th admit card 2021: Download
Bihar board inter exams are being held following COVID-19 related guidelines. Wearing a face mask during exams is compulsory and wearing shoes is prohibited.
Follow Latest Updates About Bihar Board 12th Exam 2021 – paper analysis, students reaction – in this live blog:
Live updates
BSEB 12th routine
Bihar board time table 2021 class 12:
इन्टरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2020-21 का नया परीक्षा कार्यक्रम । pic.twitter.com/ebtdpJh7pw— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) December 15, 2020
The exams are being held from today, February 1 to February 13, 2021
Bihar board 12th exam 2021 from toay
Bihar Education Minister's message for students:
January 31, 2021