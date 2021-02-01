Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Last Minute Tips, Instructions For Students

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Intermediate or Class 12 board exams of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin today, February 1, 2021. The exams are being held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. On the first day, Science students will appear for the Physics paper during the first shift. During the second shift, exams will be held for Political Science and Hindi (old and new pattern). Admit cards for Class 12 final exams had been released on the official website –seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar board 12th admit card 2021: Download

Bihar board inter exams are being held following COVID-19 related guidelines. Wearing a face mask during exams is compulsory and wearing shoes is prohibited.

Follow Latest Updates About Bihar Board 12th Exam 2021 – paper analysis, students reaction – in this live blog: