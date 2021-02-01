BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Last Minute Tips, Instructions For Students

  • Home
Live

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Physics, Political Science Papers Today

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin Class 12 or Intermediate Science, Commerce and Vocational exams today, February 1, 2021, following COVID-19 guidelines.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 1, 2021 8:41 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Intermediate or Class 12 board exams of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin today, February 1, 2021. The exams are being held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. On the first day, Science students will appear for the Physics paper during the first shift. During the second shift, exams will be held for Political Science and Hindi (old and new pattern). Admit cards for Class 12 final exams had been released on the official website –seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar board 12th admit card 2021: Download

Bihar board inter exams are being held following COVID-19 related guidelines. Wearing a face mask during exams is compulsory and wearing shoes is prohibited.

Follow Latest Updates About Bihar Board 12th Exam 2021 – paper analysis, students reaction – in this live blog:

Live updates

08:42 AM IST
Feb. 1, 2021

BSEB 12th routine

Bihar board time table 2021 class 12:

The exams are being held from today, February 1 to February 13, 2021



08:26 AM IST
Feb. 1, 2021

Bihar board 12th exam 2021 from toay

Bihar Education Minister's message for students: 

