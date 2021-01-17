BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2021 Released; Here’s Direct Link To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 Released; Here’s Direct Link To Download

Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released Class 12 or Intermediate admit card 2021. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. As per official information, the admit cards will be available for download till January 31 and exams will be held from February 1 to 13 at test centres across the state. Candidates will have to collect the BSEB 12th admit card 2021, signed by their principals, from schools.

According to an official statement, schools will login to the official website with their credentials to download Bihar board 12th admit cards.

Candidates will collect their admit cards, containing signatures and stamps, from the school principals.

Steps To Download BSEB 12th Admit Cards

Go to the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Find the login window and key in your credentials

Submit to download Bihar board 12th admit cards

BSEB had previously released dummy admit cards for Class 12 students. Candidates were allowed to correct errors, if any, on the dummy admit cards. The board has also released Class 10 admit cards and those are available through school login.

For more information regarding BSEB 12th admit cards, candidates can contact the board at 0612-2230039 and 2235161.

‘Postpone Bihar Board Exams’

While BSEB has released datesheets and admit cards for Class 10 and 12 final exams, some students have asked for a postponement citing difficulties arising due to COVID-19 cases, lack of preparation and inaccessibility to reading material. Some of them are saying they are facing ‘discrimination’ against the CBSE board students.

“Please do something because till now we have not completed the syllabus since the exam is starting on 1st February . Please do something for Bihar board because student are in big trouble , students are getting very depressed,” a Bihar Board student said on social media.