BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022 Released, How To Download

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022: The Bihar Board, BSEB inter, class 12 admit card will be available to download till January 31. Download at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Education | Updated: Jan 16, 2022 8:51 am IST

Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 inter exams between February 1 and February 14
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released Class 12 or Intermediate admit card 2022. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per official information, the admit cards will be available for download till January 31, starting from January 16. To access the BSEB Class 12 admit card, schools or students will have to log in at the website and enter the user IDs and password.

Recommended: Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Check 50+ entrance Exams you can attempt after completing your class 12th. Download for free

Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 inter exams between February 1 and February 14. BSEB Class 12 exams 2022 will be held at designated BSEB exam centres across the state. The admit cards of BSEB Class 12 exam 2022 has mention of details of the students including BSEB application numbers, roll numbers and the BSEB Class 12 exam centres.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website BSEB -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on BSEB 12th admit card link
  3. Insert the login credentials as required
  4. Click on 'Download 12th admit card' link
  5. Once download gets completed, take a print out for further reference.

The Board has started the Class 12 inter BSEB practical exams from January 10. The practical exams of the BSEB board will continue till January 22, 2022.

BSEB has already released admit cards for Class 10 board exams 2022. Bihar Board Matric exam will begin on February 17 and end on February 24. Practical exams for Class 10 subjects will be held between January 20 and January 22.

