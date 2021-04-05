BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Pass Percentage Has Risen By Over 30 Points In 5 Years

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Matric result 2021 will be announced today at 3 pm (representational photo)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Over the past five years, Bihar Board Class 10 results have improved dramatically, rising by over 30 percentage points from 2016. According to data shared by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), in 2016 a mere 44.66% candidates had passed the Bihar Board Class 10 exam. By 2020, that figure had risen to 80.59%. The BSEB will announce the Bihar Board 10th result 2021 today, at 3:30 pm, and mark sheets will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Around 16.8 lakh candidates had registered to write the BSEB matric exam. The customary press conference has been shelved due to COVID-19 but the BSEB 10th result will be announced in the presence of the Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Sanjay Kumar and the BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor.

From 2016 to 2017, the Bihar Board Class 10 pass percentage increased by close to six points to 50.12% However, this did not represent a straightforward improvement in performance. The BSEB awarded grace marks to students failing up to two subjects after reports emerged that just 35 per cent intermediate (Class 12) students had passed their exam. The Bihar Board also initiated the process of verifying the names and marks of all Bihar Board toppers after the Class 12 topper in 2016 said Political Science was about cooking in a TV interview.

Year BSEB Class 10 Result Pass Percentage 2016 44.66% 2017 50.12% 2018 68.89% 2019 80.73% 2020 80.59%





From 2017 to 2018, the BSEB 10th result pass percentage jumped by over 18 percentage points and by another 12 points the next year. In 2020, it saw a very slight dip -- less than one point -- from 80.73 per cent to 80.59 per cent.

The improvement in the results as well as the general process for holding exams has been a matter of pride in Bihar. During the declaration of the BSEB Class 12 result 2021, Mr Chaudhary said: “We have travelled a long distance with respect to the examinations in Bihar. I would also congratulate the Bihar School Board Chairman for being felicitated as the outstanding education minister. This has been achieved by maintaining the sanctity of the exams and conducting the exams on time.” Bihar has been the first state to hold board exams and declare results for three years in a row.