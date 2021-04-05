Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2021 will be announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (representational photo)

Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10 or Matric examination result today, April 5. Students will be able to check their BSEB 10th result on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download Bihar board 10th result, students will have to login to the official website with their roll numbers and roll codes. Bihar board 10th result will be announced for over 16 lakh students. BSEB 10th result will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3:30 pm. There will be no press conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, BSEB said on April 4.

The BSEB Class 10 final exam was scheduled to end on February 24. However, on February 19, the social science paper was leaked in Jamui district and the board had to cancel that paper and conduct a re-exam on March 8.

As many as 16.8 lakh students registered for the BSEB matric exam, out of which 8,46,663 were boys and 8,37,803 girls.

To pass Bihar board exam, students are required to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks.They are also required to secure the passing marks separately in each subject.

Students who could not pass in the Matric exam will have to sit for the compartmental exam, which will be conducted later.