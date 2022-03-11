BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam Answer Key 2022: Last Date To Raise Objection Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Download BSEB 10th answer key 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam Answer Key 2022: The last date to raise objection against the BSEB Matric or Class 10 board exam answer key 2022 is Friday, March 11. The Bihar School Examination Board the BSEB Class 10 answer key on March 9. Candidates can challenge the Bihar Board Matric 2022 answer key through the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com till 5 pm today.

To raise objections, students will have to enter their Class 10 roll code and roll number. BSEB answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Matric Exam 2022' link.

Enter your roll code and roll number and click on submit.

The BSEB 10th answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen.

Choose the subject from the selection list

Select the question number, choose the correct answer and provide documentation behind your objection.

Submit the objection raised

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

For details on Bihar Board 2022 answer key, result, please visit the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.