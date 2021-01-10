  • Home
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Admit Card 2021 Today; Here’s Direct Link And How To Download

BSEB 10th Admit Card 2021: Bihar board Class 10 final exams will be held from February 17 to 24, 2021, and admit cards will be released today at biharboardonline.com.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 10, 2021 10:52 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release admit cards of the Class 10 final exam today, January 10. BSEB Bihar board 10th exam 2021 admit cards will be available on the official website, biharboardonline.com. As of now, the official website is not working. BSEB Bihar Board Madhyamik admit card 2021 will be available through school login. Institutes will have to login to the official website with their user ID and password, download the admit cards and distribute those among students.

BSEB Class 10 final exams will take place between February 17 and 24. The board will hold practical exams for Class 10 students from January 20 to 22.

Meanwhile, BSEB has released Class 12 admit cards on its official website.

Bihar Board 10th admit card 2021 download link

How To Download BSEB Bihar Board 10th Admit Card 2021

Go to the official website -- biharboardonline.com

Login using your credentials

Download the admit card

After downloading, school principals will sign and distribute the admit cards among students.

“School principals will make sure that admit cards of all the students have been downloaded and distributed so that they do not face any difficulties while appearing in the practical and theory exams, BSEB said in a statement.”

For more information regarding admit cards, candidates can contact the official helpline numbers of BSEB-- 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051 and 2232227 and send email at bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com.

Education News
Bihar Board 10th Examination Education News
