BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Check Expected Date And Time

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board results 2022 will be declared soon.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the BSEB Madhyamik or Class 10 and Intermediate or Class 12 board exam results 2022 soon. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the Bihar Board results date and time.

Latest: To get Bihar Board results announcement alert and direct link via SMS/Email, Click HERE Recommended: Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Check 50+ entrance Exams you can attempt after completing your class 12th. Download for free Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it FREE!

The BSEB 12th exams that started on February 1 continued till February 14, and the papers were held in two shifts on all the exam days. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB inter exams this year. The practical exams will be held between January 10 and January 20.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

While the Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to February 24. The BSEB Class 10 practical examination was conducted from January 20 to January 22.

The BSEB will release the inter exam result after considering the objections and feedback, if any. Once released, the Bihar Board results 2022 will be available at biharboardonline.com. Candidates will be able to check and download their BSEB scorecards using their roll number.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website - biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter the login details and click on submit

The BSEB results will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Last year, the BSEB Inter final exams began on February 1. The results were declared on March 26.