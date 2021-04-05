BSEB To Announce Bihar Board Class 10 Results Today; Know How To Check

Bihar Board Class 10 (matric) result will announced today

Bihar Board results for Class 10 students will be announced at 3:30 pm today. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Class 10th exam result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. As many as 16.8 lakh students await Bihar board 10th result 2021. The BSEB Class 10 final exam was scheduled between February 17 and February 24. However, on February 19, the Social Science paper was leaked in Jamui district and the board had to cancel that paper and conduct a re-exam on March 8.

While announcing the Bihar board Class 10 result date and time, the Chairman of Bihar School Examination Board Anand Kishor has informed that the results will be announced by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3:30 pm today.

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

Bihar Board 10th Results 2021: List Of Websites

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboard.ac.in

biharboard.online

Bihar Board Matric Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in or any other private website to check the results online

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2021

In case the official site is down, candidates can check their scores on private sites and cross-check them on the official one when it is functioning.