BSEB 2023 Exams: Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Practical Admit Cards Out
BSEB 2023 Inter Exams: While Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 annual exams between February 1 and 11, 2023, the Class 12 inter practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit card today, December 19. The Class 12 inter practical exam admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the Bihar board by logging in at the website and entering the user ID and password by the heads of schools. The Class 12 Bihar board practical exams are scheduled to be conducted between January 10 and January 20, 2023. The BSEB inter Class 12 admit card will be made available at biharboardonline.com.
BSEB Class 12 practical exams 2023 will be held at designated centres across the state. The admit cards of BSEB Class 12 practical exam 2023 will have details of the students including their BSEB application numbers, roll numbers and the BSEB Class 12 practical exam 2023 exam centres.
BSEB Class 12 Practical Exam 2023 Admit Card: How To Download
- Visit the official website BSEB -- inter23.biharboardonline.com
- Insert the BSEB login credentials as required
- On the next window, check and download the BSEB Class 12 practical exam 2023 admit cards
The Bihar Board has announced the Class 12 exam schedule for the 2023 board exams. According to the BSEB Class 12 datesheet 2023, Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 annual exams between February 1 and February 11. The BSEB admit card for theory exams will be issued on January 16, 2023.
While the Bihar board inter 2023 results will be declared in March-April 2023. The Bihar 12th compartment exam will be held in April-May 2023.
