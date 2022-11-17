BSEB 2023: Class 10 Dummy Admit Card Correction Window Open Till Tomorrow
Candidates can make corrections in the name, date of birth, subject and other details mentioned in the BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the BSEB 2023 Class 10 dummy admit card correction process tomorrow, November 18, 2022. Students who find any incorrect information on the name, date of birth, subject and other details mentioned in the dummy admit card can make corrections by visiting their respective schools.
The correction in the Class 10 dummy admit card 2023 will be done in online mode by the school authorities. The BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card is available on the official website-secondary.biharboardonline.com. The school authorities can download the admit card and hand it over to the students.
BSEB Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2023: Steps To Make Corrections
- Candidates at first need to take a printout of the Class 10 dummy admit card.
- The corrections will be made online in the candidates' school for which the candidate needs to visit his or her respective school.
- Candidates then need to check and match if the details mentioned in the dummy admit card are similar to the details he or she has filled out during the registration process.
- Next highlight the mistake in the BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card and submit it to the school authorities.
- Through the online portal, the school authorities will make the necessary changes in the dummy admit card.