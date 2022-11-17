  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB 2023: Class 10 Dummy Admit Card Correction Window Open Till Tomorrow

BSEB 2023: Class 10 Dummy Admit Card Correction Window Open Till Tomorrow

Candidates can make corrections in the name, date of birth, subject and other details mentioned in the BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 17, 2022 10:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 Registration Deadline Extended; Apply Till October 8
Bihar Board 2023 Matric Exam Registration Window Reopens; Apply For BSEB Class 10th By August 22
BSEB Matric 2023 Registration Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
Bihar Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: BSEB Dummy Admit Card Out; Download Steps, What To Check
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Compartment, Special Exam 2022 Scrutiny Begins; Here’s How To Apply
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Class 10 Compartmental, Special Exam Results 2022 Announced; 23.20% Pass
BSEB 2023: Class 10 Dummy Admit Card Correction Window Open Till Tomorrow
BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card corrections can be made till tomorrow, November 18.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the BSEB 2023 Class 10 dummy admit card correction process tomorrow, November 18, 2022. Students who find any incorrect information on the name, date of birth, subject and other details mentioned in the dummy admit card can make corrections by visiting their respective schools.

Recommended:  Bihar Board 10th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Latest: Class 10th Board Exams Preparation Tips. Check Now

The correction in the Class 10 dummy admit card 2023 will be done in online mode by the school authorities. The BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card is available on the official website-secondary.biharboardonline.com. The school authorities can download the admit card and hand it over to the students.

BSEB Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2023: Steps To Make Corrections

  1. Candidates at first need to take a printout of the Class 10 dummy admit card.
  2. The corrections will be made online in the candidates' school for which the candidate needs to visit his or her respective school.
  3. Candidates then need to check and match if the details mentioned in the dummy admit card are similar to the details he or she has filled out during the registration process.
  4. Next highlight the mistake in the BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card and submit it to the school authorities.
  5. Through the online portal, the school authorities will make the necessary changes in the dummy admit card.
Click here for more Education News
BSEB Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow; Things To Keep In Mind While Applying For Law Admission Test
CLAT Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow; Things To Keep In Mind While Applying For Law Admission Test
BHU Collaborates With FAST India To Strengthen Research Ecosystem
BHU Collaborates With FAST India To Strengthen Research Ecosystem
Haryana Educational Institutes To Remain Closed In These Areas On November 22, 25 In View Of Panchayat Polls
Haryana Educational Institutes To Remain Closed In These Areas On November 22, 25 In View Of Panchayat Polls
Tamil Nadu Governor Flags Off Kashi Tamil Sangamam Train Carrying Students, Delegates From IIT Madras
Tamil Nadu Governor Flags Off Kashi Tamil Sangamam Train Carrying Students, Delegates From IIT Madras
DU To Hold Centenary Run On Friday To Mark 75 Years Of Independence
DU To Hold Centenary Run On Friday To Mark 75 Years Of Independence
.......................... Advertisement ..........................