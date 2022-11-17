BSEB 2023: Class 10 Dummy Admit Card Correction Window Open Till Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card corrections can be made till tomorrow, November 18.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the BSEB 2023 Class 10 dummy admit card correction process tomorrow, November 18, 2022. Students who find any incorrect information on the name, date of birth, subject and other details mentioned in the dummy admit card can make corrections by visiting their respective schools.

Recommended: Bihar Board 10th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now Latest: Class 10th Board Exams Preparation Tips. Check Now

The correction in the Class 10 dummy admit card 2023 will be done in online mode by the school authorities. The BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card is available on the official website-secondary.biharboardonline.com. The school authorities can download the admit card and hand it over to the students.

BSEB Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2023: Steps To Make Corrections