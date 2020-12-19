  • Home
  • BSEB 2021: Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Cards

BSEB 2021: Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Cards

BSEB 2021 Exams: The Class 12 Bihar board practical exams are scheduled between January 9 and January 18, 2021.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 19, 2020 5:07 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit cards. The school authorities can download the Class 12 inter practical exam admit cards from the official website of the Bihar board by logging in at the website and entering the user ID and password. The Class 12 Bihar board practical exams are scheduled between January 9 and January 18, 2021.

BSEB Class 12 practical exams 2021 will be held at designated centres across the state. The admit cards of BSEB Class 12 practical exam 2021 has mention of details of the students including application numbers, roll numbers and the BSEB Class 12 practical exam 2021 exam centres.

BSEB Class 12 Practical Exam 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website BSEB -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the BSEB Class 12 practical exam 2021 admit cards

The Bihar Board, on December 15, has released the Class 12 examination schedule for the 2021 board exams for courses including Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational. As per the BSEB Class 12 datesheet 2021, Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational exams between February 1 and February 13.

