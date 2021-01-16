  • Home
BSEB 2021: Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Exam Admit Cards; Details Here

BSEB Class 12 Inter 2021 Exams: Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational exams between February 1 and February 13.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 16, 2021 11:46 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 12 exam admit cards today. The school authorities, as per BSEB, can download the Class 12 intermediate exam admit cards from the official website of the Bihar board -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com -- by logging in at the website and entering the school user ID and password. Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational exams between February 1 and February 13.

BSEB Class 12 exams 2021 will be held at designated BSEB exam centres across the state. The admit cards of BSEB Class 12 exam 2021 has mention of details of the students including BSEB application numbers, roll numbers and the BSEB Class 12 exam centres.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website BSEB -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the BSEB Class 12 exam 2021 admit cards

The school principals have to sign the BSEB 2021 Class 12 exam admit cards and distribute them among the students due to appear in the BSEB intermediate exams. The Bihar board in a statement said: “School principals must ensure that the BSEB 2021 admit cards of all the students have been downloaded and distributed so that the students do not face any difficulties while appearing in the Bihar Board practical and theory examinations.”

The Board has been conducting the Class 12 BSEB practical exams. The practical exams of the BSEB board were scheduled between January 9 and January 18, 2021.

