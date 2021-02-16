BSEB Class 10 Exams From Tomorrow, Exam Day Guidelines

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will commence the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 exams from tomorrow, February 17, 2021. The exams will be held in two shifts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at various exam centres in the state. The first shift of exam will begin at 9.30 am, and the gates will be closed at 9.20 am. The second shift of exam will begin at 1:45 pm, and the gates will be closed at 1:35 pm. The exams will conclude on February 24. The Board has already released the Class 10 admit card on its official site.

The BSEB Class 10 exams will start with Science paper tomorrow, followed by Mathematics on February 18.

BSEB Class 10 Exam Time Table





Dates Subject February 17 Science February 18 Mathematics February 19 Social Science February 20 English February 22 Mother tongue February 23 Second Language February 24 Elective subject





To ensure the smooth conduct of Bihar Board exams for Class 10, BSEB has set up a control room facility. The BSEB control room will be functional from today, February 16 (6 am) to February 24 (6 pm). Candidates can contact the BSEB helpline number -- 0612- 2230009 and FAX number -- 0612- 2222575 in case of any difficulty.

Guidelines To Follow On BSEB Class 10 Exam Day