BSEB Class 10 Exams To Begin Tomorrow
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will commence the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 exams from tomorrow, February 17, 2021. The exams will be held in two shifts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at various exam centres in the state. The first shift of exam will begin at 9.30 am, and the gates will be closed at 9.20 am. The second shift of exam will begin at 1:45 pm, and the gates will be closed at 1:35 pm. The exams will conclude on February 24. The Board has already released the Class 10 admit card on its official site.
The BSEB Class 10 exams will start with Science paper tomorrow, followed by Mathematics on February 18.
BSEB Class 10 Exam Time Table
Dates
Subject
February 17
Science
February 18
Mathematics
February 19
Social Science
February 20
English
February 22
Mother tongue
February 23
Second Language
February 24
Elective subject
To ensure the smooth conduct of Bihar Board exams for Class 10, BSEB has set up a control room facility. The BSEB control room will be functional from today, February 16 (6 am) to February 24 (6 pm). Candidates can contact the BSEB helpline number -- 0612- 2230009 and FAX number -- 0612- 2222575 in case of any difficulty.
Guidelines To Follow On BSEB Class 10 Exam Day
To avoid stress, candidates must reach the BSEB Class 10 test centres that are allotted to them an hour before the reporting time. By that, the candidates can easily sit on the seat allotted without facing any hurdle.
Remain focussed and do not discuss anything with friends outside the Bihar board Class 10 exam centre.
Remember to read all the instructions on the BSEB Class 10 question paper carefully. A fifteen minutes time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper.
Students must carry BSEB Class 10 Matric admit cards to the exam centre.
Carry a hand sanitiser bottle and cover the face with masks and maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene