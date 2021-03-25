Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: Steps To Check BSEB Inter Results, List Of Websites

  • Home
Live

BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter result 2021 will be announced on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebbihar.com.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 25, 2021 4:03 pm IST

Bihar board 12th result will be announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebbihar.com (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Bihar Board Inter result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 12 or Intermediate final exam results on the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebbihar.com. Class 12 final exams of BSEB concluded on February 13 and the board had earlier released the answer key of objective type questions asked in the exams. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer key till March 16. As many as 13,50,233 students filled up Bihar Class 12 board exam forms.

To pass Bihar board 12th exam, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Candidates also need to score the minimum passing marks in the individual subjects.

For candidates who could not secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The details of compartment exams will be announced after declaration of results.

Last year, Bihar board Class 12 final exam results were announced in just 25 days. A total of 80.44% of students in Arts, Science and Commerce streams cleared the exam.

Live updates

03:45 PM IST
March 25, 2021

Steps to check Bihar board 12th result 2021

After the official announcement, go to the official website and follow these steps to check Bihar board Inter result 2021:

Step 1: Click on the result link on the home page.

Step 2: Login with your roll number, registration number.

Step 3: Submit . BSEB 12th result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.



03:37 PM IST
March 25, 2021

BSEB 12th result date and time

Last year, Bihar Board 12th result date and time was announced on the official Twitter handle of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Follow this live blog for more updates. 

03:34 PM IST
March 25, 2021

Bihar board 12th result: Websites to check

The official websites to check Bihar board Inter result 2021 are: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebbihar.com. Check result only on official websites for authenticity

