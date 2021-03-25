Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: Steps To Check BSEB Inter Results, List Of Websites

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar board 12th result will be announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebbihar.com (representational photo)

Bihar Board Inter result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 12 or Intermediate final exam results on the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebbihar.com. Class 12 final exams of BSEB concluded on February 13 and the board had earlier released the answer key of objective type questions asked in the exams. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer key till March 16. As many as 13,50,233 students filled up Bihar Class 12 board exam forms.

To pass Bihar board 12th exam, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Candidates also need to score the minimum passing marks in the individual subjects.

For candidates who could not secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The details of compartment exams will be announced after declaration of results.

Last year, Bihar board Class 12 final exam results were announced in just 25 days. A total of 80.44% of students in Arts, Science and Commerce streams cleared the exam.

