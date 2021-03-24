BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Official Websites, Know Steps To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB 12th result 2021: Bihar board Inter result websites are biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebbihar.com (representational photo)

Bihar board Inter result 2021: Result of Class 12 or Intermediate final exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected soon. Last year, Bihar board Inter results were announced in 25 days and going by the previous year’s trend, the board is expected to announce the result date and time soon on its official Twitter page. Bihar board Class 12 final exam was held at 1,473 exam centres and as many as 13,50,233 students filled up exam forms, BSEB said.

The official websites to check Bihar Board 12th result 2021 are: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebbihar.com. Apart from these, some private websites may also host the BSEB 12th result. However, students are advised to check their results from an official source for authenticity.

Here are the steps to check Bihar board 12th result 2021

After the official announcement, follow these steps to check Bihar board Inter result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the home page.

Step 3: Login with your roll number, registration number or any other credentials asked. Use your admit card to find details.

Step 4: Submit the details. BSEB 12th result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Class 12 final exams for Bihar board students concluded on February 13. BSEB had earlier released the answer key of objective type questions asked in the exams and allowed students to raise objections to the answer key till March 16.

Bihar Board introduced a 50 per cent objective component in board exams a few years before and students require to answer the objective questions on separate OMR sheets.

BSEB is the first board to conduct the final exams this year and it is likely that it will be the first to announce the results as well.

Last year, BSEB results were announced in just 25 days. A total of 80.44% of students in Arts, Science and Commerce streams cleared the exam.

To pass Bihar board Class 12 exam, candidates need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in the individual subjects.

Those who could not secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam, which will be held after the announcement of results.