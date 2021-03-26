  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Declared; Direct Link

BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Declared; Direct Link

BSEB Class 12 Result: Candidates can visit the official site, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and enter their roll number and roll code as mentioned in the hall ticket to view and download the Class 12 result.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 3:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Inter Result Shortly, Press Conference Begins
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result Declared, 77.97% Pass
Bihar Board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce Result Today: What's Next?
BSEB 12th Result 2021: Students Request Bihar Board To 'Fix Website First'
BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Official Websites, Know Steps To Check
Bihar Inter Result 2021 Today: 3 Important Things Students Must Know
BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Declared; Direct Link
BSEB Class 12 results declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Bihar Board Class 12 result has been announced. Candidates can visit the official site, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and enter their roll number and roll code as mentioned in the hall ticket to view and download the Class 12 result. Apart from the official website, the result may be hosted on a number of private websites including bihar.indiaresults.com and bsebbihar.com. In case the official site is down, candidates can check their scores on private sites and cross-check them on the official one when it is functioning.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

The exams, held amid the COVID-19 pandemic with precautionary measures, concluded on February 13. Over 13 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

How To Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2021

The students who appeared in the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the Bihar Board result 2021:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3 - Now, click on the Intermediate or Class result tab

Step 4 - Select the stream and enter the roll number. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5 - The BSEB Class 12 result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 6 - Download and take the print out for future reference

Students who have appeared in the Bihar Board Inter exams this year need to secure a minimum passing mark in each subject to get the pass certificate. On the basis of the previous year’s marking scheme, candidates have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate in order to pass the exam successfully.

The board will now allow the scrutiny of the Class 12 result for those who have failed or are not satisfied with the result. Candidates must check the official website regularly for the latest updates regarding the schedule of compartment exams and scrutiny.

Click here for more Education News
bseb intermediate result BSEB Results BSEB Inter Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Inter Result Shortly, Press Conference Begins
Live | Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Inter Result Shortly, Press Conference Begins
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result Declared, 77.97% Pass
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result Declared, 77.97% Pass
Bihar Board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce Result Today: What's Next?
Bihar Board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce Result Today: What's Next?
ICAI CA Intermediate Result Announced For January Exam
ICAI CA Intermediate Result Announced For January Exam
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Application Date Extended; Apply By April 30
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Application Date Extended; Apply By April 30
.......................... Advertisement ..........................