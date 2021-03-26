BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Declared; Direct Link

BSEB Class 12 results declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Board Class 12 result has been announced. Candidates can visit the official site, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and enter their roll number and roll code as mentioned in the hall ticket to view and download the Class 12 result. Apart from the official website, the result may be hosted on a number of private websites including bihar.indiaresults.com and bsebbihar.com. In case the official site is down, candidates can check their scores on private sites and cross-check them on the official one when it is functioning.

The exams, held amid the COVID-19 pandemic with precautionary measures, concluded on February 13. Over 13 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

How To Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2021

The students who appeared in the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the Bihar Board result 2021:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3 - Now, click on the Intermediate or Class result tab

Step 4 - Select the stream and enter the roll number. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5 - The BSEB Class 12 result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 6 - Download and take the print out for future reference

Students who have appeared in the Bihar Board Inter exams this year need to secure a minimum passing mark in each subject to get the pass certificate. On the basis of the previous year’s marking scheme, candidates have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate in order to pass the exam successfully.

The board will now allow the scrutiny of the Class 12 result for those who have failed or are not satisfied with the result. Candidates must check the official website regularly for the latest updates regarding the schedule of compartment exams and scrutiny.