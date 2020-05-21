BSEB 10th Results: Steps To Check Bihar Board Class 10 Results

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB Class 10 results are still pending

The Bihar Board Class 10th results are yet to be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Once the Bihar board results are declared, students can check the BSEB Class 10 result on portals like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, biharboard.online.

Here’s how to check the results.

Step 1: Enter any of the website link given here on your address bar;

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

bsebssresult.com/bseb

bsebbihar.com

Step 2: On home page, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter required details, click submit and check your results

The results of the Bihar Board Class 10 exams were delayed as the country went into a lockdown due to the coronavirus threat.

In 2019, BSEB Class 10 results were declared on April 6 and the overall pass percentage was 80.73%.

The Board had already declared the Class 12 results before the nationwide lockdown was announced.