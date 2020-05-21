BSEB 10th Results: Steps To Check Bihar Board Class 10 Results
The BSEB Class 10th results are yet to be announced. Once released, students can check the result on portals like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, biharboard.online.
The Bihar Board Class 10th results are yet to be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).
Once the Bihar board results are declared, students can check the BSEB Class 10 result on portals like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, biharboard.online.
Here’s how to check the results.
Step 1: Enter any of the website link given here on your address bar;
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
bsebssresult.com/bseb
bsebbihar.com
Step 2: On home page, click on the result link
Step 3: Enter required details, click submit and check your results
The results of the Bihar Board Class 10 exams were delayed as the country went into a lockdown due to the coronavirus threat.
In 2019, BSEB Class 10 results were declared on April 6 and the overall pass percentage was 80.73%.
The Board had already declared the Class 12 results before the nationwide lockdown was announced.