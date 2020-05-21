BSEB 10th Result Update: Bihar Board Matric Result Expected Soon

Bihar 10th result should be announced soon

The speculations around Bihar Board matric result has been rife for the past few days. With confirmed reports of the board completing evaluation process for class 10 answer sheets, it is only a matter of time before the board will announce Bihar matric exam results.

Bihar Board concluded the board exams for class 10 students in February itself and had it not been for the lockdown, would have completed the evaluation process and result declaration in March.

The evaluation process for Bihar board matric copies was suspended mid-way after announcement of the lockdown in response to spread of Covid-19 disease.

The board completed evaluation process for matric answer copies last week. Bihar Board had introduced 50% objective component in board exams two years ago. The answer for objective questions are marked on an OMR sheet which is evaluated separately.

After the evaluation process is complete, Bihar Board prepares the list of toppers. The identity of the toppers are then verified, a process introduced after the board landed in controversies two years in a row with toppers who could not answer some basic questions from their opted subjects.

After the verification of the toppers is complete, the board announces the result and releases the merit list.

This year, reports suggest, that verification of toppers was done remotely in observance of the social-distancing norms.

Bihar Board, unlike previous years, will not hold a press conference to announce the results and instead will issue a press release, reports say. Bihar Board matric result will be released on the board's official websites, 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in', and 'bsebbihar.com'.







