Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 Tomorrow, No Press Conference This Year

Bihar 10th result 2020 will be announced on May 26

Bihar Board will announce matric results on May 26. However, the board will not hold any press conference for result declaration this time around in view of the lockdown in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been a lot of speculation about the BSEB 10th results in the past few days. Clearing the way, the Board, today, announced that it will release matric results on May 26 at 12:30 pm.

Board Chairman Anand Kishore said that Bihar matric results will be announced by the state Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma.

The result will be available on the board's official websites, 'onlinebseb.in', and 'biharboardonline.com'. Students would need their roll code and roll number to check their result. The result will also be available on some private result hosting websites.

With Bihar Board announcing matric result tomorrow, it will become the first education board to have announced result for both 12th and 10th class exams this year.

Bihar Board 12th result was announced on March 24 and 80.44 per cent students passed in the exam. Total 34 students made it to the toppers' list this year.

In 2019, Bihar board had announced the result for matric exams on April 6. The pass percentage last year was 80.73 per cent, highest in last three years. The board expects to improve the pass percentage this year as well. As for topper, Sawan Raj Bharti, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui, topped the matric exam after scoring 97.2% marks.