80.59 Per Cent Students Pass In Bihar Matric Exam

Bihar Board announced 10th results today. This year 80.59 per cent students passed in class 10 exams in Bihar as opposed to 80.73 per cent of last year.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 26, 2020 1:13 pm IST

New Delhi:

Bihar Board announced 10th results today and there has been a marginal decrease in the pass percentage. This year 80.59 per cent students passed in class 10 exams in Bihar as opposed to 80.73 per cent of last year. This year Himanshu Raj has topped the exam with 481 marks (96.20%). The BSEB 10th results were released by state Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma. The board released the matric results sans any press conference in observance of the coronavirus lockdown.

As per board's release, total 14,94,071 students sat for the 10th board exams in Bihar. Out of these, 7,29,213 were boys and 7,64,858 were girls. Total 12,04,030 students have passed this year, which includes 6,13,485 boys and 5,90,545 girls.

The pass percentage for boys is 84.12 per cent and for girls, it is 77.20 per cent.

Among the students who have passed, 4,03,392 students have been placed in first division, 5,24,217 students have been placed in the second division, and 2,75,402 students have been placed in the third division.

Bihar Board class 10 students can check their result from the official websites, 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in', and 'onlinebseb.in'. Students would need their roll code and roll number to check their result.

Now, that the Bihar 10th result has been announced, the board will soon begin the application process for scrutiny of exam answer sheets.

