BSEB 10th Result 2020: A Look At Past Pass Percentage And Bihar Board Toppers

Bihar Board matric (10th) result is expected soon

Bihar Board is expected to announce results for matric exams soon. The board had concluded the exam for 10th students in February and under normal circumstances was preparing to announce results as early as March end. However, the board had to suspend evaluation process for matric exam answer copies due to coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown.

The Board was, however, successful in announcing the results for intermediate exam before the lockdown began, within 25 days of concluding the last exam.

Bihar Board, in last two years, has introduced certain important measures not only to check malpractices during the exam but also to improve overall result. These measures included introduction of 50% objective questions in the board exam paper. For the objective part of the question paper, students are provided with an OMR sheet to mark their answers, thus also making the evaluation process swifter.

As a result the board has witnessed an improvement in students' results in past two years.

In 2017, a mere 50.12 per cent students passed in the matric exam in Bihar despite the board's decision to grant grace marks to students who had failed in one or two papers.

This percentage improved in 2018 when 68.89 per cent students passed in matric exam. The improvement was a staggering 18% but was still lower when compared to the pass percentage in some other boards.

In the 2018 Bihar Board matric exam, three girls, all from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, grabbed the top spots. Prerna Raj from the school topped in the state with 457 marks. Total 23 students were placed in top 10 merit list, out of which 16 were from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.

In 2019, the pass percentage increased to 80.73 per cent. Sawan Raj Bharati, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui, topped the matric exam in Bihar last year after scoring 97.2% marks.



