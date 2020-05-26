Bihar Board Matric Result Today; When, Where, How To Check

BSEB 10th result will be announced today

Bihar Board will become the second state board to announce 10th result this year. Apart from Bihar Board, which will announce the BSEB matric result today, only Mizoram Board has been able to conclude 10th exam, complete evaluation and announce results. This year, boards have faced an unlikely hurdle in conducting exams and declaring result. Due to the lockdown, announced as a measure to contain coronavirus spread, boards had to either postpone board exams or suspend paper evaluation process.

Bihar Board, though concluded matric exams in February, was unable to complete the evaluation process before lockdown began and had to suspend the process for time being. The evaluation process was resumed in May.

Bihar Board not only evaluates the answer copies of students but also verifies the identity of students and conducts a viva-voce of students included in the merit list before announcing the results. This year, reports suggest, the board conducted interviews of the students through video calls and over the phone.

In a release shared by the board yesterday, BSEB said that the Bihar 10th result will be announced on May 26. In view of the coronavirus lockdown, the board will not be holding any press conference.

BSEB 10th Result 2020: When To Check?

As per Bihar Board's official release, BSEB 10th result will be released by the state education minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma at 12.30 pm after which the result will be available on the board's official website. Students should expect the result on the website sometime after 12.30 pm.

BSEB 10th Result 2020: Where To Check?

BSEB 10th result will be available on the board's official websites - 'onlinebseb.in', and 'biharboardonline.com'.

The result may also be checked form private result hosting websites like 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.

BSEB 10th Result 2020: How To Check?

Students can follow the steps given below to check their result:

Step one: Go to the official website for BSEB 10th result.

Step two: Click on the Bihar Board matric result link.

Step three: Enter your roll code, roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.







