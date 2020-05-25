BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Matric Result Date, Time Updates

Bihar 10th result 2020: Bihar Board expected to announce matric result soon

The air around Bihar board matric result remains unclear. Several reports suggested that the board will announce class 10 results by May 22. However, no such announcement came from the board. Speculations, then, began about Bihar Board matric result on May 25 or after that. Again, the board has made no confirmations yet.

Some reports suggest that the board will announce matric result within a day or two after Eid holiday. The board has completed evaluation process and has also finished result preparation process and will announce 10th results upon approval from the board chairman.

Over 15 lakh students in Bihar are waiting for their matric exam results. The board had concluded the exam for matric students back in February. However, the board could not complete the evaluation process due to the lockdown announced across country to contain covid-19 spread. The evaluation process for Bihar Board matric copies was resumed only in May.

Bihar Board is the only board in the country that verifies the identities of the toppers before it announces the result. The board began this process after it landed in controversies about the topper two years in a row.

The board will release matric results on the Board's official website, 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in'. Students would need their roll code and roll number to check their result.

After the board releases the result for matric exams, it is expected to begin admission process to inter colleges. The board had introduced online admission process in 2018 and has been facilitating admission to inter and degree colleges through OFSS online portal.