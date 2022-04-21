Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow; Check Exam Dates
BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022: The Bihar Board will conduct the 10th matric compartment exam from May 5 to 9. Download hall ticket on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com
BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for the Class 10 compartment exam 2022 on Friday, April 22. The students who will take the compartment exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar Board will conduct the 10th matric compartment exam from May 5 to 9.
The exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the next from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. Students will be provided with 15 minutes reading time. The Class 10 Matric Compartment exam practical papers will be held between April 29 and April 30.
BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card: How To Download Hall Ticket
- Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com
- Click on the relevant link for download BSEB matric compartment exam admit card 2022
- Enter your user name and password to login
- BSEB 10th admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
- Download it and take a print out for future references.
Candidates are advised to carry the admit card to the examination centre for all practical exams. Without this, they will not be allowed to appear in the exams. As many as 4,326 students -- 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls, have been placed in the compartment category this year, the pass percentage in the matric, Class 10 exam touched at 79.88 per cent.
The Bihar board has also issued helpline numbers for the students appearing for the compartment exams. These are -- 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.