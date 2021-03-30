Bihar Board Class 10 (matric) result is expected to be announced soon.

Bihar Board Class 10 or matric result is expected to be released soon. This year, a total of 16.8 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the BSEB Class 10 exam in the state of which 8,46,663 are boys and 8,37,803 girl students, as per Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Once released, the Bihar Board Class 10 result will be available on the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebbihar.com.

Bihar Board had concluded the matric exams in February and it has declared the intermediate (Class 12) results on March 26.

After the declaration of the Bihar board Class 10 result, the admission process will begin for Class 11, 12 in schools affiliated to BSEB.

BSEB 10th Result 2021: When To Check?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not announced the Class 10 result date yet.

As the Bihar Board Class 12 result date was informed by the officials on Twitter, it is expected that for matric result too, BSEB can announce the date of BSEB 10th result on its official Twitter account first.

The board is expected to declare the BSEB matric result in a press conference and then release it on the official site.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the Twitter account of BSEB regularly.

BSEB 10th Result 2021: Where To Check?

BSEB 10th result will be available on the board's official websites - 'onlinebseb.in', and 'biharboardonline.com'.

The result may also be checked from private result hosting websites like 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.

BSEB 10th Result 2021: How To Check?

Students can follow the steps given below to check their result:

Step 1: Go to the official website for BSEB 10th result.

Step 2: Click on the Bihar Board matric result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll code, roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.

BSEB 10th Result 2021: Important Points For Candidates