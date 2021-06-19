BSEC Matric, Inter Compartment result today

The Bihar School Examination Board will release BSEB Compartmental result 2021 for Class 10 and 12 today. The Board will award grace marks to the students who have failed in one or two subjects in the Matric and Inter exams. The result will be declared by BSEB at 5 pm. Candidates can check the result on the official site of BSEB-- results.biharboardonline.com.

Earlier, the students who could not clear the board examinations were to appear for the compartment exams. However, due to Covid, the BSEB said in an official statement that it is not possible to conduct compartment exams in the next two or three months and it is best to award grace marks and qualify the students.

“Holding Bihar board compartmental examination after two-three months will make it impossible to release the BSEB Compartment result before October-November 2021. Keeping student’s convenience and safety in mind, the board has decided to cancel the compartment exams and qualify Class 10 and 12 students without exams,” BSEB said.

BSEB Compartmental Result 2021: How To Download

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board, biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, go to the result section

Click on the link for Secondary or Senior Secondary Results

A new window will open. Enter your roll code, roll number and captcha code

The result will appear on the screen. Download the BSEB Compartmental Result 2021

Take a printout for the future need

The board will release the result for around 2,18,790 students tomorrow, June 19. While as many as 1,21,316 more Class 10 students will pass Matric exams, 97,474 students of Class 12 Intermediate exams will qualify the BSEB 12th exams for admission to undergraduate programmes.

BSEB declared the Class 10 results on April 5. According to the release shared by BSEB, a total of 16,54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. This year, 78.17 per cent students have passed Class 10 exams in Bihar. BSEB had announced the Class 12 inter results for 13.4 lakh Class 12 students on March 26 and of them, 2,94,317 have failed.