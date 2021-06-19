Bihar Announces BSEB Matric, Intermediate Compartment Results; Details Here

BSEB compartment exam result 2021 declared

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the board’s compartment exam result. The board, although did not conduct compartment examinations due to the ongoing Covid pandemic for the students who have failed in one or two subjects in the Bihar board Matric and Inter exams, has allotted grace marks to qualify the students. Two lakh more students have now qualified the BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Candidates can check the result on the official site of BSEB-- results.biharboardonline.com.

While as many as 1,21,316 more Class 10 students have qualified Matric exams, 97,474 students of Class 12 Intermediate exams have passed the BSEB 12th Inter exams.

BSEB Compartmental Result 2021: How To Download

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board, biharboardonline.com. On the homepage, go to the result section Click on the link for Secondary or Senior Secondary Results A new window will open. Enter your roll code, roll number and captcha code The result will appear on the screen. Download the BSEB Compartmental Result 2021 Take a printout for the future need

BSEB declared the Class 10 results on April 5. According to the release shared by BSEB, a total of 16,54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. BSEB had announced the Class 12 inter results for 13.4 lakh Class 12 students on March 26.