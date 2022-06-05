Image credit: Shutterstock BSEAP to declare AP SSC result 2022 tomorrow

AP SSC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 result 2022 tomorrow, June 6. Around 6 lakh candidates await the Andhra Pradesh SSC board result 2022. Once declared, the AP board SSC result 2022 will be available on the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Apart from the official website of BSEAP, the Andhra Pradesh 10th board results can be checked at manabadi.co.in and private portals, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

To access the BSEAP Class 10 result 2022, candidates will be required to use their SSC roll numbers as mentioned on the AP Board Class 10 hall tickets and dates of birth. It must be noted that the board will not issue the AP SSC merit list this year.

ALSO READ | UP Board Result 2022: When And Where To Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results

How To Check AP SSC Result 2022:

Go to the official website of BSEAP- bse.ap.gov.in. Click on the "AP SSC result 2022" link available on the homepage. Enter your roll number and date of birth. Your AP SSC result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download the AP Board 10th result and take a printout for further references.

ALSO READ | RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 By June 15: Websites, How To Check

The BSEAP did not conduct Class 10 final exams last year. The AP SSC 10th results were prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Meanwhile, the AP board is yet to announce the Andhra Pradesh Class 12 result 2022 date and time. The AP Class 12 exams were conducted from April 22 to May 11. Last year the APBSE Inter result was announced on July 23.