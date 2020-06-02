BSEAP SSC exam dates 2020: The annual SSC or Class 10 students in Andhra Pradesh will be held from July 10.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or BSEAP will conduct the SSC or Class 10 examinations from July 10. The annual public examinations for Secondary School Certificate or SSC were earlier scheduled to be held in the first week of March. The exams were first postponed due to the elections announced to local bodies and second due to the preventive measures taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the state, and followed by the subsequent COVI-19 lockdown.

The State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said today that the BSEAP SSC examinations now will be held with all precautions for prevention of coronavirus spread.

The minister said the state has identified more than 4,000 centres and only 10-12 will be allowed to sit in each room.

The minister also said the government is making arrangements for about 8 lakh face masks for the students.

The minister said examinations for ''AP Open School'' would also be conducted in a similar fashion with all necessary precautions.

They were opening 1,022 examination centres as against the previous 580 for open school exams, he added.

"We have identified 4,154 examination centres across the state. Only 10-12 students will be accommodated in each examination room at these centres. We are also readying about eight lakh face masks for the students," the minister said at an official review meeting.

While sanitisers would be kept ready at all examination centres, the invigilators would be supplied hand gloves as part of coronavirus prevention measures.

Also, 4,500 thermal scanners would be kept ready at the exam centres.

The minister said there would not be any exam centres in the identified containment zones.

"If any new cases are found anywhere and a particular area is earmarked as (new) containment zone, we will shift the examination centre to an alternative location.

Officials have been directed to identify such alternative locations and keep them ready," Mr Suresh said.

AP SSC July 2020: Detailed date-sheet

July 10 - First Language (Group A), First Language Paper -I (Composite Course)

July 11 - Second Language

July 12 - English

July 13 - Mathematics

July 14 - General Science

July 15 - Social Studies

July 16 - First Language Paper II (Composite Course), OSSC Main Language Paper I

July 17 - OSSC Main Language Paper II, SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

