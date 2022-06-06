BSEAP Class 10 Result 2022: No Rank List In Andhra Pradesh SSC Result; Board Explains Why

AP SSC result declared; no rank list this year

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results today, June 6. Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has announced the AP board SSC Class 10 result for over 6.2 lakh students. The provision of recounting and reverification of AP SSC 10th result will also be made available. The Andhra Pradesh board has not issued any rank list this year. The decision to not announce ranks has been made so that the coaching culture is stopped, the Minister while announcing the result said. AP Class 10 SSC Result Live

Explaining why AP SSC 2022 exam result rank list is not issued, the board said: "We are not encouraging this trend of first and such ranks.”

The board further added that as coaching has become a business, and they advertise claiming rank holders are from their institutions, not issuing AP SSC rank list will minismise advertising by such institutes.

“No advertisements will be allowed to proclaim highest marks and related stuff. Parents can discuss but no advertisement by coaching centres or schools will be allowed,” the board said.

While announcing the AP SSC result 2022, the minister said that the pass percentage of girl students is higher than that of boys. Out of the 2,99,085 girl students appearing for the AP SSC 2022 exams, 2,11,460 (70.7 per cent) have passed the BSEAP Class 10 exam. While out of 3,16,820 boys, as many as 2,02,821 (64.02 per cent) have qualified. The overall pass percentage this year is 67.26 per cent.

The board will conduct AP board Class 10 supplementary exams from July 6 to July 15. BSEAP will also hold special classes from June 13 to enable the students who could not qualify AP SSC exams 2022.

AP SSC Class 10 Result 2022: How To Check