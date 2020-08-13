Image credit: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh BSEAP SSC Result 2020 Announced, Direct Link Here

BSEAP SSC result 2020 has been declared. Candidates, who appeared in their SSC or Class 10 final examination can now check their result from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their AP SSC result 2020 by using their roll number as mentioned on the hall ticket.

BSEAP has declared SSC result 2020 in form of marks memo without photo. The option to download school wise result is also available.

BSEAP SSC Result 2020: Direct Link

Click on the link to check individual AP SSC Result 2020 in form of marks memo:

AP SSC Result 2020: Direct Link

Apart from the official website, AP SSC result may also be available on different private portals. However, for authentication, candidates are advised to check their result from an official source.

BSEAP SSC Result 2020: How To Check

School wise BSEAP SSC result can be accessed by using user name and password on the login window. To check individual results, follow these steps:

Go to the direct link mentioned above. Enter your roll number and click on ‘submit’. View and take a printout of your result.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the AP SSC Board result has been delayed this year. SSC examinations in Andhra Pradesh were scheduled from March but postponed and finally conducted from July 10, following strict health and safety protocols.

Exams were conducted in 4,000 centres allowing only 10-12 students to sit in each room.

Students sanitized their hands and were thermally scanned before entering the examination hall.