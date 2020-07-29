BSE Odisha Results Today At Bseodisha.ac.in And Bseodisha.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock BSE Odisha Board Class 10 results today

The Odisha Class 10 result will be available on the official website of Board of Secondary Education Odisha, or BSE Odisha, at 11:30 am today. Students can access the High School Certificate (HSC), Open School Certificate and Madhyama exams results by using the details mentioned in the BSE Odisha Board Class 10 admit cards. Apart from the websites of 10th Class result 2020 Odisha -- bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in, the BSE Odisha result can also be accessed at some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com and through SMS service. As many as 6 lakh students await BSE Odisha results today.

The Odisha board was able to conduct all the papers of Class 10th exams between February 19 and March 2. However, the nationwide lockdown had led to the delay in the declaration of BSE Odisha Class 10th results this year. Last year, in 2019, the BSE Class 10 SSC results were announced on May 21.

How To Check Odisha Class 10 Results 2020

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites -- bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated BSE Odisha Class 10th result and insert the login credentials (roll numbers and dates of birth)

Step 3: Submit and access the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2020

To access the BSE Class 10 Odisha results via SMS, candidates can send an SMS to 5676750 with OR01<roll no>.

The Odisha Class 10 results with the marks secured in all the subjects although can be downloaded from the website today, however, the mark sheets and pass certificates supporting the BSE Odisha 2020 result will be made available by the board later.