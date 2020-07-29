  • Home
  • Education
  • BSE Odisha Results Today At Bseodisha.ac.in And Bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha Results Today At Bseodisha.ac.in And Bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha Class 10 Results 2020: The official website of the board will host the 10th Class result Odisha board today from 11:30 am.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 7:06 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Soon. Details Here
Odisha Matric Exam (Class 10) Result On July 29
AILET 2020: NLU Delhi To Reschedule Exam
TSBIE Results 2020: Telangana Board To Declare TSBIE Re-Verification Results Tomorrow
Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 Declared; 92.69% Students Pass
Rajasthan Board, RBSE, Declares Class 10 Board Exam Result: Live Updates
BSE Odisha Results Today At Bseodisha.ac.in And Bseodisha.nic.in
BSE Odisha Board Class 10 results today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Odisha Class 10 result will be available on the official website of Board of Secondary Education Odisha, or BSE Odisha, at 11:30 am today. Students can access the High School Certificate (HSC), Open School Certificate and Madhyama exams results by using the details mentioned in the BSE Odisha Board Class 10 admit cards. Apart from the websites of 10th Class result 2020 Odisha -- bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in, the BSE Odisha result can also be accessed at some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com and through SMS service. As many as 6 lakh students await BSE Odisha results today.

The Odisha board was able to conduct all the papers of Class 10th exams between February 19 and March 2. However, the nationwide lockdown had led to the delay in the declaration of BSE Odisha Class 10th results this year. Last year, in 2019, the BSE Class 10 SSC results were announced on May 21.

How To Check Odisha Class 10 Results 2020

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites -- bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated BSE Odisha Class 10th result and insert the login credentials (roll numbers and dates of birth)

Step 3: Submit and access the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2020

To access the BSE Class 10 Odisha results via SMS, candidates can send an SMS to 5676750 with OR01<roll no>.

The Odisha Class 10 results with the marks secured in all the subjects although can be downloaded from the website today, however, the mark sheets and pass certificates supporting the BSE Odisha 2020 result will be made available by the board later.

Click here for more Education News
odisha 10th result BSE Odisha Class 10 result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HRD Minister Launches India Report On Digital Education During COVID-19
HRD Minister Launches India Report On Digital Education During COVID-19
Punjab Government Directs Private Schools Not To Impose Books By Private Publishers
Punjab Government Directs Private Schools Not To Impose Books By Private Publishers
13-Year-Old Indore Girl Clears Class 12 Exams. Next Aim: B.Com Degree
13-Year-Old Indore Girl Clears Class 12 Exams. Next Aim: B.Com Degree
AILET 2020: NLU Delhi To Reschedule Exam
AILET 2020: NLU Delhi To Reschedule Exam
Opinion: Prepping The Education Sector For Contingencies
Opinion: Prepping The Education Sector For Contingencies
.......................... Advertisement ..........................