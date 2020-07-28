BSE Odisha Result 2020: Odisha 10th result Soon @ bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education or BSE Odisha will release the Class 10 examination results tomorrow. The BSE Odisha results for High School Certificate (HSC), Open School Certificate and Madhyama exams will be released on Wednesday at 11.30, an official communication from the state government said. The BSE Odisha results will be released online at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Candidates will also be able to access their Odisha 10th results through SMS facility. Candidates may send an SMS to: 5676750 typing OR01<roll no>. The BSE Odisha had conducted the annual Class 10 examinations in February and March this year.

The BSE Odisha results have been delayed this year due to the COVD-19 crisis. Odisha was among few states those were able to conclude the annual board examinations before the nation-wide lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the BSE Odisha results were scheduled to be declared by the end of April. Last year, the Board had released the Odisha 10th results on May 21.

“Results of HSC, State Open School Certificate & Madhyama exam, 2020 shall be announced on 29th July at 11.30 am. Results shall be available online at: http://bseodisha.ac.in http://bseodisha.nic.in Candidates can also get results by sending sms to: 5676750 typing OR01<roll no>,” said a statement from the Odisha government.

The matric exam was held from February 19 to March 2 and over nearly six lakh students have appeared for matriculation examinations this year.

A total of 887 students were booked for cheating, Examination Controller Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said, adding, a record number of 150 students were booked for malpractice on the last day of the examination.

Aiming 'zero fail mission' for the coming batch of students, the Odisha government has decided to start extra classes during summer vacation. Students who are weak in studies will be given special attention through extra classes. "Students who are weak in studies need special attention. Under the 'zero fail mission', we want to make sure that all schools in Odisha attain 100 per cent results," Mr Dash has said in February.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, educational institutions in the state have been ordered to remain closed till June 17.