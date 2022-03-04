BSE Odisha Releases PMST Admit Card 2021; Here's How To Download

  • Home
BSE Odisha PMST Admit Card 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the PMST 2021 admit card on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

Updated: Mar 4, 2022

Odisha BSE PMST 2021 admit card has been released.

BSE Odisha PMST Admit Card 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship Test (PMST) 2021 admit card. The Odisha BSE PMST 2021 admit card has been released on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates who have applied for the scholarship test can download their PMST admit card using their name and father's name or through the registration number.

The Odisha BSE PMST 2021 exam will be held in two stages. The scholarship test will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm on March 11, 2022.

The PMST 2021 Stage 1 will be conducted for students who have cleared Class 5, while the BSE PMST Stage 2 exam will be held for those who have passed the Class 8 exam.

BSE Odisha PMST Admit Card 2021: How To Download

  • Visit the official website - bseodisha.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'latest update' tab
  • Click on the ‘2022-03-02 Admit Card Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship Test (PMST) 2021,' link
  • Enter all the required credentials and log in
  • The Odisha BSE PMST admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a print out for future reference.

BSE Odisha PMST Admit Card 2021: Direct Link

For more details on Odisha BSE PMST Admit Card, candidates can visit the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

