BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 Admit Card 2022; Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

Odisha HSC, Class 10 Admit Card 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, or BSE, Odisha has released the High School Certificate (HSC), or Matric, or Class 10, admit cards for the final exam 2022. The admit cards for Class 10, Summative Assessment- 2 for the academic year 2021-2022 can be downloaded from the official website bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates will not able to download the admit cards directly as they have to collect them from their respective schools or institutions.

Earlier, the BSE issued the timetable and guidelines for students appearing for Class 10, Summative Assessment- 2 exams 2022. The exams are scheduled to be held from April 29, 2022 and will end on May 7, 2022.

Odisha HSC, Class 10 Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

Odisha HSC admit card 2022: Steps To Download

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in. Under the latest updates section, the link to download the admit card will be available. Click on ‘HSC SA-II Admit Card' Login with school code and password. Download the admit card and take a printout

Odisha HSC, Class 10 Exams 2022: Important Details

The BSE Summative Assessment 2 exams will be ended in a single sitting on each exam day. The exams will start at 8 am and will end at 10 am. All papers in the BSE Odisha Class 10 (SA-2) will have two hours time for students to answer. This is not applicable to the Mathematics exam as it will bear 2 hours and 15 minutes time.