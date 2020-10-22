BSE Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Result 2020 Declared @ Bseodisha.ac.in; Direct Link

Odisha Board of Secondary Education has declared the HSC Class 10 Supplementary Examination Result 2020 on the official website -- bseodisha.ac.in. Along with this, State Open School Certificate Examination results have also been released by the Odisha Board.

The candidates who wrote Odisha Class 10 supplementary exam and Open School Exam can visit the official website to download their Odisha Class 10 supplementary results.

BSE Odisha Result 2020: HSC Class 10 Supplementary Examination Result Direct Link

Odisha Class 10 supplementary result 2020 includes the student’s personal details, subject-wise marks, percentage, etc.

Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: At the homepage, on the left side, locate ‘Result’ button

Step 3: Click on 'Result' tab

Step 4: Enter roll number and name

Step 5: Download Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result and take a print out for future reference

Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Result 2020: Details Mentioned