BSE Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Result 2020 Declared @ Bseodisha.ac.in; Direct Link
Odisha Board of Secondary Education has declared the HSC Class 10 Supplementary Examination Result 2020 on the official website -- bseodisha.ac.in.
Odisha Board of Secondary Education has declared the HSC Class 10 Supplementary Examination Result 2020 on the official website -- bseodisha.ac.in. Along with this, State Open School Certificate Examination results have also been released by the Odisha Board.
The candidates who wrote Odisha Class 10 supplementary exam and Open School Exam can visit the official website to download their Odisha Class 10 supplementary results.
BSE Odisha Result 2020: HSC Class 10 Supplementary Examination Result Direct Link
Odisha Class 10 supplementary result 2020 includes the student’s personal details, subject-wise marks, percentage, etc.
Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result: How To Download
Step 1: Go to the official website-- bseodisha.ac.in
Step 2: At the homepage, on the left side, locate ‘Result’ button
Step 3: Click on 'Result' tab
Step 4: Enter roll number and name
Step 5: Download Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result and take a print out for future reference
Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Result 2020: Details Mentioned
- Father’s name
- Student’s name
- Name of the subjects
- Name of the school
- Total marks obtained
- Marks obtained in each subject
- Remarks