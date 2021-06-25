  • Home
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result Improves By 19.13 Percentage Points This Year

BSE 10th Result 2021: While 5,74,125 students had registered for the Class 10 BSE exams, a total of 5,62,010 students have been declared qualified for +2 admission. As many as 1,71,561 students have scored marks above 60 per cent.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 25, 2021 5:35 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has improved pass percentage by 19.13 per cent in BSE 10th result 2021. This year, 97.89 per cent students from the state have passed in Odisha 10th result, which is a significant improvement from last year’s 78.76 per cent. BSE Odisha 10th result was declared today, on June 25. The overall pass percentage in this year’s result 97.89 per cent -- is “record result”, a board official while announcing the result said.

While 5,74,125 students had registered for the Class 10 BSE exams, a total of 5,62,010 students have been declared qualified for +2 admission. As many as 1,71,561 students have scored marks above 60 per cent.

This is for the first time that the results of BSE Class 10 have been declared without conducting Odisha Class 10 annual exams. The BSE Odisha Class 10 annual examinations could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To arrive at the BSE Odisha 10th result 2021, the board has used students’ performance in different exams held in Class 9 and practice tests in Class 10.

The board has provided grades to the students. While 2,656 students have been places in A1 grade, 22,133 have obtained A2 grades and 52,301 and 94,498 regular and ex-regular students have been placed at B1 and B2 grades.

BSE Results Class 10: How To Check

  • Visit the official website

  • Insert required credentials

  • Submit and access the BSE 10th results

Candidates will also be able to access their Odisha 10th results through SMS facility. Candidates may send an SMS to: 5676750 typing OR01<roll no>.

