BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Expected By June End; Check Details On Matric Results

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is expected to announce the Odisha Board Matric (Class 10) result 2022 soon. As per reports, the state School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash said that the BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022 will be declared by the end of June. The Education Minister also stated that the evaluation process of the BSE matric result has been completed, and the result declaring process has begun, the report said.

Once announced, the Odisha 10th board exam result will be available on the official website-- bseodisha.ac.in. To check and download the BSE Odisha Matric results, candidates will need to enter their login credentials- roll number and date of birth.

The BSE Odisha conducted the HSC 10th board exams 2022 in offline mode between April 29 and May 7. The Odisha Board 10th exams were held following all COVID-19 safety protocols. Over 5 lakh students had appeared for the BSE Odisha Matric exams this year.

The Odisha Board Matric exam was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The students were examined on the basis of summative assessment and internal assessment.