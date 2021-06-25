Image credit: Shutterstock Odisha Matric Result 2021 will be announced today

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will announce the annual results of the BSE Odisha High School Certificate (Class 10), State Open School Certificate, and Madhyama examination today, according to a statement.

Follow LIVE Updates On Odisha Matric Result 2021