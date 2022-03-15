  • Home
BSE Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2022: Paper Pattern For Matric Examination Released

BSE Odisha 10th Board Exam 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the paper pattern for Matric or Class 10 board exam 2022.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 15, 2022 12:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The BSE Odisha Matric exam 2022 will be conducted in two shifts.

BSE Odisha 10th Board Exam 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the paper pattern for Matric or Class 10 board exam 2022. The Odisha Board Matric exam will be conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language, a BSE official said at a press conference in Cuttack.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free! 

The students will be examined in three ways through summative assessment and internal assessment. The method where students scored the highest marks will be counted, he said.

Eighty marks will have 50 multiple choice questions in the OMR sheet, while the remaining will be subjective, according to the official.

The Odisha Board Class 10 exams are scheduled to be held between April 29 and May 6 in offline mode. The BSE Odisha Matric exam 2022 will be conducted in two shifts at various designated examination centres across the state.

-With PTI Inputs

