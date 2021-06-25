Image credit: Shutterstock Odisha 10th result 2021 will be declared today at bseodisha.nic.in (representational)

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021 Live: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare Class 10 or HSC results today, June 25. Results will be published at 4 pm but scorecards will be available for downloading at 6 pm on the official websites – bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The results this year have been prepared using students’ performance in past exams, as Odisha Matric exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To check Odisha 10th results, students can login to any of the official websites after 6 pm with their credentials. Some private portals may also host the Odisha Class 10 results but students are advised to check it from the official website for authenticity.

Apart from the websites, Odisha matric results will also be available through SMS. To get the results via SMS, type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send SMS to 5676750.

Odisha 10th Matric result 2021 will be declared today at orissaresults.nic.in

While online results will be declared today, physical copies of mark sheets and passing certificates will be distributed by the board later.

As per the assessment criteria released by the board, Class 10 result Odisha will be released on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 marks. The board will also consider the performance of a school in the past four years.

